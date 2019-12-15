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Discovery Chan Wtc2 911 Wtc Demolition Wave bombs hear explosions
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86 views • December 15, 2019
Discovery Chan Wtc2 911 Wtc Demolition Wave bombs hear explosions
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
There are longer versions of this clip that have more video and audio, but few of them are as clear and high resolution. The Demolition explosions are clearly audible, squibs are seen, and smoke and dust is rising from the street level.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
There are longer versions of this clip that have more video and audio, but few of them are as clear and high resolution. The Demolition explosions are clearly audible, squibs are seen, and smoke and dust is rising from the street level.
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