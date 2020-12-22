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Revelation 17: Is Communism Found in Bible Prophecy?
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35 views • December 22, 2020
In this presentation we will show how communism figures in Bible prophecy and the world moves towards a replication of the church-state rule during the Dark Ages known as the image of the beast. Communism will destroy the apostate dhurch state system that will arise during the final gospel call before the close of probation. For additional presentations which shed light on some of the details highlighted therein please visit the links below.
The Parable of Matthew 20: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FhQJ...
The Man 666: Who is He?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDU7p...
The Leopard Like Beast of Revelation 13:1-10 is Not the Papacy in Whole: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDwtx...
Visit our website www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org for more Bible Prophecy studies.
The Parable of Matthew 20: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FhQJ...
The Man 666: Who is He?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDU7p...
The Leopard Like Beast of Revelation 13:1-10 is Not the Papacy in Whole: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDwtx...
Visit our website www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org for more Bible Prophecy studies.
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