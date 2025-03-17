BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DR LEANA WEN[CH] ⚕ TRANSFORMS INTO TOP CONSPIRACY THEORIST❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
112 views • 1 month ago

Hold it just one second! This creature is stealing my thunder! It's hijacking my entire schtick! I'm going out of business! Ughhhhh!

Source

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1900925154907103599

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality


You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru


Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]


Tao te Ching - Chapter 50


The Master gives himself up

to whatever the moment brings.

He knows that he is going to die,

and he has nothing left to hold on to:

no illusions in his mind,

no resistances in his body.

He doesn't think about his actions;

they flow from the core of his being.

He holds nothing back from life;

therefore he is ready for death,

as a man is ready for sleep

after a good day's work.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/tnusmjiwcOrm/


Comment from Joe College:


Funny thing about 2020 all cause mortality; it was 5% below the previous 3 years averaged. (UK was 6% below average) Closing hospitals saved lives.

Heart attack deaths dropped for the first time in US history.

There were zero SIDS deaths and almost no vaccine deaths.

Old people died at normal rates for the year.

Decreases in deaths from all other causes matched exactly the number of deaths attributed to corona. There was no pandemic. There wasn't even a virus.

It was all bacterial pneumonia and death protocols and denial of antibiotics.


***All this is from a Johns-Hopkins Economics PhD who is a graduate coordinator and who apparently was not read in on the hoax.

"A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19" (Briand, 2020)

https://archive.is/LgeEN#selection-725.0-725.44

Power Point: https://rumble.com/vbh6qp-genevieve-briand-johns-hopkins-covid-19-deaths-a-look-at-u.s.-data.html


All those old folks who died in March and April were murdered by Cuomo and 4 other governors by putting patients sick with bacterial pneumonia, not corona, into nursing and vets homes—and then withholding antibiotics from them because fake virus.


They killed those old folks to create a death spike and to convince you a virus did it. Americans were given less than half the antibiotics than are given in a normal year and so lots more people died of bacterial and fungal pneumonia.


Few were charged; I’ve not looked to see where the DOJ thing is at lately.

https://apnews.com/article/health-us-news-ap-top-news-mi-state-wire-virus-outbreak-35a0056a9661599ea8e67b331176f70f


https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/department-justice-requesting-data-governors-states-issued-covid-19-orders-may-have-resulted


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/five-democrat-governors-behind-tens-thousands-coronavirus-deaths-sent-covid-19-patients-nursing-homes/

Keywords
panicconspiracy theoristcovidiocracydr leana wenmulti pronged offensive
