China's Power Grid Advantage and Infrastructure Prowess, an interview with Cyrus Janssen

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China’s infrastructure strategy may be its biggest AI weapon. Massive investments in power grids, hydroelectric dams, solar, wind, and data centers are giving China the energy capacity needed for the AI race. While others debate infrastructure, China is building at unprecedented speed — powering the future of superintelligence and industrial growth.
#AI #China #Infrastructure #Energy #DataCenters #RenewableEnergy #Technology #FutureTech
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