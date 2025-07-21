© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alaska Airlines Grounds All Mainline Flights Nationwide | Major Travel Disruptions
Description
Alaska Airlines grounded all mainline flights after a technical system issue triggered a nationwide stop, according to the FAA. Passengers faced major delays and cancellations at airports across the country, but officials report there’s no safety threat. The airline and FAA are actively working to restore service. For live updates and travel tips, subscribe now and follow our channel.
Hashtags
