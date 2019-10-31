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Samhain 2019 and Knight Finn
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22 views • October 31, 2019
On a night where the living team up with the ancient spirits, to celebrate the good life and the Celtic New year! It's also and finally time to initiate Young Master Finn... Ten -and a Man now! A new member to the Society For Creative Anachronism, The Kingdom of Drachenwâld (SCA) A token of friendship and unity between the Celts and The Vikings. And what a great, magic night it was! We live forever!
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