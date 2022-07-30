Congo Forced to Auction Off Rainforest Oil Fields, more zionist extortion in Africa

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video clip source,CONGO DECIDES TO AUCTION OFF PEATLANDS AND FORESTS FOR OIL DRILLING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6oHgmuPiKbQ/?list=notifications&randomize=false
TURMOIL CONTINUES AT CONGO PROTESTS AGAINST UN MISSIONhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/vMMAyXlzvL7U/?list=notifications&randomize=false
French President Macron Gets a Good Slap in the Face
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OVnUTh3k1A6O/
France Deserves More Attacks from Their Extorted African Colonies.
How much more of the African Tit will France suck on.
original posting, May,5, 2015
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i5nGbaWuAO8p/
https://ugetube.com/watch/france-deserves-more-attacks-from-their-extorted-african-colonies-karma-attacks_ljqUK36EYTDMrwi.html
Blood Batteries, The dark side of Electric Vehicles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ssOZY3Tu92N/
https://www.brighteon.com/18a5a156-4409-4b1f-8809-dcdfd4081c30
Plunder OF Syria, CHINA CALLS OUT US FOR 'THEFT AND PIRACY' IN SYRIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9cWAAZpYLqGo/
https://www.brighteon.com/2ebcd69d-29b5-48b9-8048-7921301b05d3
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
14 African countries are obliged by France, through a colonial pact, to put 85% of their foreign reserve into France central bank under French minister of Finance control.They are effectively putting in 500 Billion dollars every year to the French treasury. African leaders who refuse are killed or victim of coup.
forced to use the franc, kill presidents if don’t agree.
When Guinea demanded independence from French colonial rule in 1958, the French unleashed their fury with more than 3,000 leaving the country taking their entire property. In addition, they destroyed anything that couldn't be taken – destroying schools, nurseries, public administration buildings, cars, books, medicine, research institute instruments, tractors were crushed and sabotaged, animals killed and food in warehouses were burned or poisoned. In effect they were sending a message to all other colonies that the consequences for rejecting France would be high.
The main points being that the African countries should deposit their national monetary reserves in the France Central Bank. France has been holding the national reserves of fourteen african countries since 1961: Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
Obligation to ally with France in situation of war or global crisis
Plus the minerals, gold, diamonds, oil, etc., they are pillaging.
Must learn French in schools
France helicopters have NATO emblems on them.
France corrupt elections, putting their puppet in government.
African mercenaries, I knew one.
we need this ww3 to correct all of the greed over the past 300 years. Return borders as it were before Europe's colonial pillaging
You want world peace, this is what needs to happen.
French colonial tax still enforce for Africa
http://www.worldbulletin.net/news/152967/french-colonial-tax-still-enforce-for-africa
14 African Countries Forced by France to Pay Colonial Tax For the Benefits of Slavery and Colonization
http://www.siliconafrica.com/france-colonial-tax/
14 countries still pay tax
http://answersafrica.com/countries-subjected-pay-colonial-tax-benefits-salvery-france.html
France 'collects' Colonial Tax: From 14 African Countries Annually Receives $ 500 Billion
http://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2015/11/france-collects-colonial-tax-from-14-african-countries-annualy-receives-500-billion-3246636.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_colonial_empire
http://www.siliconafrica.com/france-colonial-tax/
The Richie Allen Show: African countries still paying colonial taxes to France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP-xEX75rFo
Impact Africa January 11, 2015: African Countries Paying French Colonial Tax + Fifty Shades of Green
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYKn2T7G0DI
This is How France maintains 14 African countries Under slavery (with English subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YT6cotv0YU