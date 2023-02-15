Free together – Croatia stands up for freedom! | www.kla.tv/25119

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"When you think about this time twenty years from now, will you be
proud of yourself?" - That's what Andrija Klarić, who reopened his gym
during lockdown and faced fines and even jail for it, asks us. Kla.tv interviewed
him and Tina Peric from "Free together", an activist group from
Croatia that has been fighting against compulsory vaccination. What to do
against an incipient dictatorship that threatens all humanity?
👉 https://kla.tv/25119
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