https://gettr.com/post/p2gejezc791
Citi CEO lies in U.S. congressional testimony about CCP's business relationship with Citi and its role in helping CCP's financial expansion
花旗CEO在美国国会作证时撒谎，关于中共与花旗的生意关系以及花旗帮助中共的金融扩张的角色。
@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
