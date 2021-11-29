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NWO gay pedo Draco elite using doctor avatar bodies to anal probe test kids to infect COVID19 nanite
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134 views • November 29, 2021
The Nazi Draco 4th Reich Pleiadian 5th Reich holocaust “Planned Parenthood” feminist eugenics ethnic genocide team is making doubly sure that all humans get vaccinated by their AI femtobot nanite “black goo” 5G remote assassination biochemical weapon Borg vaccine by infecting them from both the COVID-19 nasal brain swab test and an anal swab test now ( both top and bottom). The two femtobot nanite “black goo” invasion microscopic sentient robot team will meet in the middle around the heart, in order to have its AI choose whether to kill that person or to take over that person as a Borg hive-mind future sex slave and lab specimen and Mars planet mining slave and livestock human meat food. Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites who have infiltrated the Asian dragon family ally’s turf are now requiring all the End Times dumb sinful wicked human homo-sapiens specie populace in China to receive an anal deep penetration gay homosexual pain test for their fake COVID-19 respiratory lung biochemical weapon vaccine, so that the Rothschild communist faction’s and “Black Sun” Saturnalian black nobility families Nazi faction’s Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar elites can inspect every single human’s penis and vagina. The bisexual Draco LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist genocidal psychopathic elites may be entering into hybrid human avatar bodies of doctors to inspect the human children’s anus and penis and vagina, because the children cannot apply the test themselves. It is a mass pedophile elite molestation program using the cloned avatar bodies of Chinese doctors or by “walk in” demon-possession entering into their Illuminati Satanist human servant doctors’ bodies, just like they did with the pediatrician who used to molest me for 30 minutes as a child. The Dracos are sexually perverse and are a fanatic sex-obsessed specie, who think God YHWH Jesus’ humans and other humanoid species are grotesque mammalian sweaty creatures, but they love to wear human hybrid avatar bodies to disguise as the Rothschild’s 13 Illuminati families bloodline Hollywood celebrities and black nobility families elites to rape little human girls and sodomize little human boys, so they created the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and Brownies and boys’ choir and Vatican page boys and nurseries and Catholic orphanages and the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal child-trafficking ring leader Mother Teresa. They not only vaccinated and killed millions of Indian children, but they have also raped and sodomized and sold and tortured and satanic sacrificed and eaten a lot of Indian children, too, because of Mother Teresa. Our ally the Asian Dragon family’s Japanese government has filed a major protest against the “Rothschild family-owned CIA’s Chinese communist party Dracos” and the “black nobility families Nazi SS Black Sun Satanist Dracos” COVID-19 holocaust genocide vaccine psychopaths to immediately stop mandatory anal probing by the LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) Draco elites in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of doctors and nurses, in order to conduct COVID-19 anal swab molestation on all the Japanese little children living in China. If they continue to stick their COVID-19 femtobot nanite infested mind-control cotton swabs inside the Japanese children’s anus vigorously for extended lengths of time to torture them so that they can feed on the human life force energies of pain & suffering & humiliation and human children’s adrenochrome blood because they are detached from our Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus’ life force energy, then they will get judged.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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