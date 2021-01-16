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From Sorcerer to Saint
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53 views • January 16, 2021
For 9 years Gary Hooper was involved in sorcery in Australia eventually becoming one of the most powerful sorcerers in the nation until he had an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ that changed his life forever. This is a road to Damascus style of story.
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