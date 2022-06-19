⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (June 19, 2022)

▫️Offensive towards Severodonetsk is being successfully developed. Units of People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic supported by the Russian Federation Armed Forces have liberated the settlement of Metyolkino.

▫️Several units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are abandoning the operation area due to low moral and psychological condition, as well as lack of munitions and logistic supply. Thus, a plattoon of the 1st company of the 1st battalion from the 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade that had been defending near Lisichansk left heavy armament and abandoned its position.

▫️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.

💥At 12.30 PM, Kalibr high-precision long-distance sea-based missiles were launched at a command post of the Ukrainian troops near the village of Shirokaya Dacha (Dnepropetrovsk region) at the moment when there was being held a working meeting of the commanders of Aleksandriya operational-strategic group.

▫️The attack has resulted in eliminating more than 50 generals and officers of the AFU, including those of the General Staff, the Kakhovka group, airborne assault troops and units that operate towards Nikolayev and Zaporozhye.

▫️At 08.20 AM, Kalibr high-precision long-distance missiles destroyed 10 M777 155-mm howitzers and up to 20 armoured combat vehicles delivered by the West to the Kiev regime over the past 10 days that were located in a transformer plant in Nikolayev.

💥At 07.20 AM, high-precision air-based missiles neutralised an echelon of personnel, armament and military equipment of the 1st battalion from the 14th Independent Mechanised Brigade that arrived from Vladimir-Volynskiy to the operation area in Donbass.

▫️The attack at the disembarkment point near Gubinikha railway station (Dnepropetrovsk region) has resulted in eliminating more than 100 servicemen of the AFU, 30 tanks and armoured combat vehicles.

▫️At 02.05 AM, the AFU 56th Mechanised Infantry Brigade manpower and military equipment have been neutralised near Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic). The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 20 militants, including foreign mercenaries that formed part of the abovementioned brigade, as well as 2 combat vehicles equipped with Grad multiple rocket-launching system, 10 infantry combat vehicles and armoured personnel carriers.

▫️7 Grad system plattoons and 1 artillery plattoon have been neutralised at their firing positions towards Donetsk within counter-battery warfare.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have destroyed 4 artillery missile and munitions depots near Maksimilyanovka, Avdeyevka, Zelyonoye Pole and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 1 launching ramp of Buk-M1 air defence missile system near Seversk (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Missile troops and artillery have neutralised 22 command posts, 48 artillery units at their firing positions, the AFU manpower and military equipment in 123 areas.

▫️An attack launched by Iskander operational-tactical missile system at Kharkov tank reparation plant has resulted in destroying 2 launching ramps of Uragan multiple rocket-launching system.

▫️Ukrainian Armed Forces suffer considerable losses caused by counter-battery warfare. A serviceman from the 22nd Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU captured near Peremoga has told that the artillery units involved in operation towards Kharkov had lost 380 servicemen, including 90 who resulted dead over the past 10 days.

💥Attacks launched by aviation, missile troops and artillery over the past 24 hours have resulted in eliminating more than 400 nationalists, 10 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 11 field artillery mounts, 11 launching ramps of multiple rocket-launching systems and 28 special vehicles.

💥Russian air defence troops have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of the Ukrainian Air Force near Chervonnaya Dolina (Nikolayev region).

▫️In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Zavody, Chervonniy Shakhtyor, Dementiyevka, Glubokoye (Kharkov region), Krinitsa (Kherson region), Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic) and near the Snake Island.

▫️3 Tochka-U tactical missiles have been intercepted near Novozvanovka and Novoaleksandrovka (Lugansk People's Republic), 2 projectiles launched by Uragan multiple rocket-launching system near Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region) and Chervonnaya Dolina (Nikolayev region).

📊In total, 207 airplanes and 132 helicopters, 1,249 unmanned aerial vehicles, 344 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,683 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 562 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 2,043 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,715 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Source @MoD Russia

