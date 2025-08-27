Three Eye Atlas and Biblical References

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mysterious 3I-Atlas object behaves unlike any known comet. Its plasma envelope, ecliptic trajectory, and potential for a "reverse Oberth maneuver" are highly anomalous. Carlson & Adams discuss its parallels to Biblical prophecy, where a comet's tail striking the Earth could be the "sharp sword" described in Revelation. A truly fascinating cosmic mystery.
