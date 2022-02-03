© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/29/2022 Sky News reports: Australia is set to take part in an inquiry into the trade spat between the EU and China. Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan claims that Australia opposes the use of economic coercion and restrictive trade practices which undermine the rules of the international trading system.