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1EccentricMofo was/IS 100% correct! It’s official, Bunnings to be used FEMA! (Description)
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130 views • June 08, 2021
1EccentricMofo called out Bunnings as FEMA camps over two years ago!!! https://youtu.be/NU1d4xLYRpo
They say us Truthers/Conspiracy Nuts are CraZy..!!!
But Fuk, how often are we RIGHT...!!!!
95% of the time...!!!
Not now..!
It’s 100% we’re always Right..! 🖕💉🐑☠️🖕
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzQk3wZzjxrlANAwRHcNURA
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw
They say us Truthers/Conspiracy Nuts are CraZy..!!!
But Fuk, how often are we RIGHT...!!!!
95% of the time...!!!
Not now..!
It’s 100% we’re always Right..! 🖕💉🐑☠️🖕
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzQk3wZzjxrlANAwRHcNURA
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw
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