Brother Miles’ Definition of Politics

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https://gnews.org/articles/487500
Summary：All the CCP’s news reports you read，all the TV information you see coming out are almost all lying to you. Anything that has been reported, it's just on the surface, and it can't be the truth. You don't know the absolute truth.