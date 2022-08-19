~🚨🚨 THE BIG MYSTERY ❓ IS Q (QANON) JFK JR? 💥⚡️

Before we get to the video...this GAB post will be legendary: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/108849312338623189





Sam Harris actually said this out loud: "HUNTER BIDEN LITERALLY COULD HAVE THE CORPSES OF CHILDREN IN HIS BASEMENT - I WOULD NOT HAVE CARED"





This is all about keeping Trump out of office





Home school using the Robinson Curriculum

https://www.robinsoncurriculum.com/rc/homeschool-curriculum-excellence/





Dr. Ben Carson has a website with a American history curriculum for K-5 grades: https://littlepatriotslearning.com





https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/school-choice-what-you-should-know-about-arizonas-school-voucher-plan-that-doug-ducey-signed-into-law





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