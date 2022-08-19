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~🚨🚨 THE BIG MYSTERY ❓ IS Q (QANON) JFK JR? 💥⚡️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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238 views • August 19, 2022

Before we get to the video...this GAB post will be legendary: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/108849312338623189


Sam Harris actually said this out loud: "HUNTER BIDEN LITERALLY COULD HAVE THE CORPSES OF CHILDREN IN HIS BASEMENT - I WOULD NOT HAVE CARED"


This is all about keeping Trump out of office


Home school using the Robinson Curriculum

https://www.robinsoncurriculum.com/rc/homeschool-curriculum-excellence/


Dr. Ben Carson has a website with a American history curriculum for K-5 grades: https://littlepatriotslearning.com


https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/school-choice-what-you-should-know-about-arizonas-school-voucher-plan-that-doug-ducey-signed-into-law


⚡️ Welcome ~Q Patriots~

Join the storm! Subscribe to most powerful videos ever


Share to go viral!


Subscribe to rumble:

➟ https://rumble.com/user/qanonstorm


Join us on telegram:

➟ https://t.me/qanonstorm


Follow us on truth:

➟ https://truthsocial.com/@patriotsqanon


💥⚡️ ALERT! ALERT! ALERT!


🆘DID YOU SEE THE NEWS TODAY!? QANON CARD has been officially announced on Fox News.


WE TOLD YOU SO!!

Tucker Carlson notified that QAnon Card broke ALL RECORDS!!!


Trust the plan, the time is near! It has to get worse before it gets better, right now we're in the worse part but in order to get better we have to be smart!


Don’t miss your chance, order now!

👇👇👇

https://bit.ly/qanonCardOfficial

https://bit.ly/qanonCardOfficial

https://bit.ly/qanonCardOfficial


https://rumble.com/user/qanonstorm

Keywords
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