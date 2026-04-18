Good Riddance

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Economic Fury: Why President Trump’s Warning Went Only To Britain
* Iran was never the real target — the British imperial system is
* Scott Bessent’s meeting with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves
* The end of Lloyd’s and London’s pricing racket
* The Hudson Institute’s hail mary plan to send King Charles to save the special relationship
Promethean Updates (18 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78okwk-economic-fury-why-trumps-warning-went-only-to-britain.html