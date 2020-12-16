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Portland's Faces of Meth -- Should Awaken Your Inner Batman
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228 views • December 16, 2020
With the faces of meth, the unwell antifa members causing havoc and destruction in the city of Portland, and ultra progressive and woke district Attorney of Multnomah county, Mike Schmidt, allowing them to be released without pressing any charges, the time for the ordinary citizen to object was yesterday.
It is time to awaken our inner Batman, or in a honey badger, to combat the increasing violence and crime that is the setting our society out behest of the joker, lest our cities be turned into Gotham.
#antifa #portland #batman
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It is time to awaken our inner Batman, or in a honey badger, to combat the increasing violence and crime that is the setting our society out behest of the joker, lest our cities be turned into Gotham.
#antifa #portland #batman
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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