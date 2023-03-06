https://gettr.com/post/p2aigrx40fb

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Board of Directors of CPAC Bob Beauprez: For several years the CCP has been the most dangerous threat to America's liberty and national security. I'd love to be proven wrong, but I don't think I will be. To deny that would just be to deny reality. The CCP absolutely wants to destroy America and conquer America if they can.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 CPAC董事Bob Beauprez：数年来，中共都是美国自由和国家安全的最大威胁。我希望有人证明我是错的，但我认为不会的，否认这一点就等同于否认现实。如果能做到的话，中共绝对想要摧毁和占领美国。





