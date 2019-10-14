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WATCH THE TRUMP MEME VIDEO MSM DOESN’T WANT YOU TO SEE
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118 views • October 14, 2019
This meme video was published on YouTube last year but is now only drawing attention, leading media pundit Stephen Miller to comment, “It’s somehow just a coincidence New York Times wrote a big story about it a week after the New York Times ran an op-ed about the need for government regulation of memes.”
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