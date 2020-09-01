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Human 2.0 Warning: Doctor Issues Wake Up Call To The World
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39 views • September 01, 2020
Aug 31, 2020
Most Banned Videos
Dr. Carrie Madej issues a wake up call to people around the world to the dangers of transhumanism, especially the genetically modifying RNA vaccines being pushed on the global population in a mass experiment.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4d56c5838dfb0597dd8187
Most Banned Videos
Dr. Carrie Madej issues a wake up call to people around the world to the dangers of transhumanism, especially the genetically modifying RNA vaccines being pushed on the global population in a mass experiment.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4d56c5838dfb0597dd8187
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