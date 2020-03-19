Why Are There Two Sets of Laws

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Laws written by Men Are
Not Real Laws. These laws are Fake and Arbitrary always changing based on "profiting" ONLY the people making the Laws. STEALING, MURDERING, DESTROYING
Since 1911 Men have making these latter laws.
Men decided not to rely or depend on God's wisdom and instruction.
They "made up" their own Government, Their own rules, laws, principles, their own forms of money, currency. Attaching arbitrary values to everything not based on anything but made up values!
It is a Made UP Game. Not Real. They are still children who have never GREW up.
Hamilton: President Trump and the hegelian dialectic
https://www.skyhinews.com/opinion/hamilton-president-trump-and-the-hegelian-dialectic-column/