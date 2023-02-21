Create New Account
SGM2036-ADJ | sgm2036 SOT23-5
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
SGM2036-ADJ Applications: Antminer hash board, Modems, MP3 Players, Cellular Telephones, PCMCIA Cards, Palmtop Computers, Portable Electronics.The SGM2036-ADJ features low power consumption, and low dropout voltage, and can operate from an input voltage range of 1.6V to 5.5V while delivering up to 300mA of output current. It is the best choice for low voltage, low power applications.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1142

