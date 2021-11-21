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Immigration Derangement Syndrome | Dave Smith and Stefan Molyneux
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41 views • November 21, 2021
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From Rachel Maddow crying empty crocodile tears to Peter Fonda advocating for the kidnapping and assault of President Donald Trump's child - the left has lost their collective minds over the enforcement of immigration law. Dave Smith joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the false pretense that the left cares about children, population replacement, Peter Fonda's derangement, anarcho-capitalism, how borders could work in a free society, disagreements with libertarians and much much more!
Dave Smith is a stand-up comedian, political commentator, the host of the Part of the Problem podcast, the co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast and his debut comedy special 'Libertas' is available now.
Gas Digital Network: http://www.gasdigitalnetwork.com
Website: http://www.comicdavesmith.com
Twitter: http:/www.twitter.com/comicdavesmith
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From Rachel Maddow crying empty crocodile tears to Peter Fonda advocating for the kidnapping and assault of President Donald Trump's child - the left has lost their collective minds over the enforcement of immigration law. Dave Smith joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the false pretense that the left cares about children, population replacement, Peter Fonda's derangement, anarcho-capitalism, how borders could work in a free society, disagreements with libertarians and much much more!
Dave Smith is a stand-up comedian, political commentator, the host of the Part of the Problem podcast, the co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast and his debut comedy special 'Libertas' is available now.
Gas Digital Network: http://www.gasdigitalnetwork.com
Website: http://www.comicdavesmith.com
Twitter: http:/www.twitter.com/comicdavesmith
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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