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Immigration Derangement Syndrome | Dave Smith and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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41 views • November 21, 2021
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From Rachel Maddow crying empty crocodile tears to Peter Fonda advocating for the kidnapping and assault of President Donald Trump's child - the left has lost their collective minds over the enforcement of immigration law. Dave Smith joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the false pretense that the left cares about children, population replacement, Peter Fonda's derangement, anarcho-capitalism, how borders could work in a free society, disagreements with libertarians and much much more!

Dave Smith is a stand-up comedian, political commentator, the host of the Part of the Problem podcast, the co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast and his debut comedy special 'Libertas' is available now.

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Website: http://www.comicdavesmith.com
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