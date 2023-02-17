https://gettr.com/post/p28guzs4bb0

2/13/2023 Six years ago, it was Miles Guo who first put forward the idea that the Chinese people are not equal to the CCP. Thanks to the unremitting efforts of the Whistleblowers’ Movement in the past few years, many members of Congress have already understood the difference between the CCP and the Chinese - It is true that the CCP is evil, but the Chinese people are friendly. #takedowntheCCP #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #US #CapitolHill





2/13/2023 早在六年前文贵先生就提出，中国人不等于中共，经过爆料革命的不懈努力，如今很多国会议员都已认清了中共和中国人的区别，中共是邪恶的，中国人是友好的

#灭共 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #美国 #国会山





