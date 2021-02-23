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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - A "New" Education For The World - What's Up Prof? 39
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23 views • February 23, 2021
In Episode 39 we discuss one of the most important topics for our time, education. There is a lot of talk about a "new" education that will lead us to a consolidated education that will finally be universally accepted.
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#NewEducation,#Education#ReEducation,#WalterVeith
LINKS FOR FURTHER SUDY:
Learning Against Learning – Part 2 of 5 of From Crete To Malta by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOEIBuXOnFE&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4CJETc5vPchCspM6EpfETe&index=2
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z95K_cw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=8&t=3s
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part 2 / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJotSFHow8&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=9
Vatican News – English YouTube Channel - Pope Francis calls for Global Compact on Education
https://youtu.be/Tdau9DFtMn8
Articles:
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2020-10/pope-francis-global-compact-education-video-message-relaunch.html
https://news.arizona.edu/story/martin-luther-was-advocate-education-reform#:~:text=During%20a%20time%20when%20school,from%20the%20Roman%20Catholic%20Church.
https://teachdiligently.com/articles/martin-luther-on-education-reformation
https://steemit.com/catholic/@ehall/the-war-against-books-to-set-up-learning-against-learning-is-a-jesuit-strategy
https://www.cfnews.org.uk/france-france-moves-to-ban-homeschooling-in-2021/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeschooling_international_status_and_statistics
Books:
Rulers of Evil by F. Tupper Saussy
https://www.granddesignexposed.com/pdf/ROEpdf.pdf
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#NewEducation,#Education#ReEducation,#WalterVeith
LINKS FOR FURTHER SUDY:
Learning Against Learning – Part 2 of 5 of From Crete To Malta by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOEIBuXOnFE&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4CJETc5vPchCspM6EpfETe&index=2
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z95K_cw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=8&t=3s
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part 2 / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJotSFHow8&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=9
Vatican News – English YouTube Channel - Pope Francis calls for Global Compact on Education
https://youtu.be/Tdau9DFtMn8
Articles:
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2020-10/pope-francis-global-compact-education-video-message-relaunch.html
https://news.arizona.edu/story/martin-luther-was-advocate-education-reform#:~:text=During%20a%20time%20when%20school,from%20the%20Roman%20Catholic%20Church.
https://teachdiligently.com/articles/martin-luther-on-education-reformation
https://steemit.com/catholic/@ehall/the-war-against-books-to-set-up-learning-against-learning-is-a-jesuit-strategy
https://www.cfnews.org.uk/france-france-moves-to-ban-homeschooling-in-2021/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeschooling_international_status_and_statistics
Books:
Rulers of Evil by F. Tupper Saussy
https://www.granddesignexposed.com/pdf/ROEpdf.pdf
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