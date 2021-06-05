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The Age of Dragons & the History of Four - Footed Beasts & Serpents [03.06.2021]
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83 views • June 05, 2021
The richest source of evidence for the existence of a real race of dragons is not palaeontology or even evolutionary biology but, rather, mythology. Dragons have shadowed the dreams of nearly every culture on Earth, from ancient Greece to Babylon, India, China, even the New World. Since their initial appearance on the Earth in ancient times, dragons have
become a part of our collective unconscious. Are these fabulous beasts a figment of our collective-imagination, or did they actually exist?
8,923 views•Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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become a part of our collective unconscious. Are these fabulous beasts a figment of our collective-imagination, or did they actually exist?
8,923 views•Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
455K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4sumy_xiVJ0
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