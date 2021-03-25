STOP BEING COVID SLAVES & EXERCISE YOUR GOD-GIVEN RIGHTS (OR YOU HAVE NONE)

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The Freedom Ministry
The Freedom Ministry
2713 subscribers
I guess fundamentally it comes to this... how FREE do YOU want to BE?
(I had to do this personally over a decade ago when I came to this point in my life!)
Check out some of my other COVIDIOCY videos below:
What's the Coronavirus End-Game? 🧬 The Internet of Bodies (IoB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HCsJ9CazkOn0/
Webster's Dictionary changed its definition of 'Vaccine' to include the mRNA Bio-Weapon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9raHWrILDwkz/
The 'Virus' is in the SHOTS you Covidiots!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1SIql5WFMfr9/
Enough with the Masksteriya! Wear the Full Armor of God
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2OtQCEBCUkY/
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise October 2019
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SreSHsaztQ0l/
The Covid "Vaccine" Kill Shot 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ahL1pz9Fhgn/
Top Vaccine Insiders Says: "The Vax Will Cause a Worldwide Genocide"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qo3ApfmGBDog/
It Can Be Done... The People Overpower the Covid Police!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rf7qXOEGXvav/
President Magufuli Dead at 61 - COVID Coup in Tanzania?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTS9beIz1TK9/
Aetna is LYING to NJ Parents to Coerce them into INJECTING their Children
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lvRcaBaYMUEM/
South Park 💉 Vaccination Special
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hXBiPvOuJZC7/
CHILD ABUSE 😈 Covid Mask Protocols for Newborns
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yn1wOWeTlKYv/