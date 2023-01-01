Create New Account
The number 666 in the Jewish Mikdash Education Center Trump temple coin advertisement
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 18 hours ago

“The Mikdash Educational Center’s mission is raising the consciousness of the Holy Temple’s integral part of Jewish religion, history, and culture.


After being destroyed almost 2000 years ago the significance of the Temple and the knowledge of the service have gradually been diminished.


The Mikdash Educational Center is committed to educate and rekindle the spiritual and national connection between Jewish people and the Temple and to disseminate experiential Temple education, in Israel and throughout the world.


At our new premises in Jerusalem, we have established a Beit Midrash Mikdash, a Holy Temple Study Center to complement the traditional programs that are implemented in schools, synagogues, and community centers in Israel and throughout the world.” — The Jewish Mikdash Educational Center


Source 1: https://en.hamikdash.org.il/building-the-third-temple/

https://en.hamikdash.org.il/about-the-center/

Published by MIKDASH EDUCATION CENTER; Date accessed: July 16, 2021.


Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/user/mikdash3

YouTube; Published by המדרשה לידע המקדש; YouTube; Date created: February 7, 2010; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/qfXFqW-hUfM

The Temple Trump Coin; Published by המדרשה לידע המקדש; YouTube; Date published: March 11, 2018; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/EsuJOQ7-q_Q

Trump — "666"; Published by State of Grace; YouTube; Date published: March 22, 2019; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 5: https://illuminatisymbols.info/donald-trump-triple-six/

Published by Illuminati Symbols-A Complete Guide to Illuminati Symbols, Signs, and Meanings; Illuminati Symbols; DONALD TRUMP TRIPLE SIX; Date published: unknown; Date accessed: January 16, 2021.

Keywords
noahide lawsdonald trumpkaballahfreemasonryfalse messiahsanhedrinthe antichristthe occultbible propheciesthe lawless onefalse lightthe synagogue of satantemple cointhe son of perditionthe beast out of the seatrump-cyrus coinmikdash educational centertriple six

