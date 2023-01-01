The number 666 in the Jewish Mikdash Education Center Trump temple coin advertisement

“The Mikdash Educational Center’s mission is raising the consciousness of the Holy Temple’s integral part of Jewish religion, history, and culture.





After being destroyed almost 2000 years ago the significance of the Temple and the knowledge of the service have gradually been diminished.





The Mikdash Educational Center is committed to educate and rekindle the spiritual and national connection between Jewish people and the Temple and to disseminate experiential Temple education, in Israel and throughout the world.





At our new premises in Jerusalem, we have established a Beit Midrash Mikdash, a Holy Temple Study Center to complement the traditional programs that are implemented in schools, synagogues, and community centers in Israel and throughout the world.” — The Jewish Mikdash Educational Center





