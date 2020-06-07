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Global Alert News - #252 - Dane Wigington
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93 views • June 07, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour Weekly Broadcast for Saturday June 6, 2020.
Dane highlights the craziness we're seeing all around us. Susan Rice blames the Russians for current riots, economic collapse, biosphere destruction. Dane asks us not to believe anything he says, but do your research and confirm everything for yourself.
Dane highlights the craziness we're seeing all around us. Susan Rice blames the Russians for current riots, economic collapse, biosphere destruction. Dane asks us not to believe anything he says, but do your research and confirm everything for yourself.
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