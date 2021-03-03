BREAKING 🚨 FINNISH WOMAN WAS ARRESTED FOR REFUSING A PCR TEST THEN GOT THROWN INTO A PSYCH WARD BY THE FILTH

👮 Merike had been in contact with someone who tested "positive" for covid-19. Police tracked & traced Merike then broke into her apartment in Iisalmi on March 1st to give her a PCR test. The pigs deleted the video she had of them illegally breaking in. Her daughter then filmed her getting arrested.🏥 She was forcibly taken from her home by the pigs in handcuffs for refusing the PCR test. She was then taken to Iisalmi Hospital and thrown in a psych ward. She is still in a closed ward at Iisalmi Hospital and has not been released. She was initially tied to the hospital bed for 24 hours and has bruising on her wrists. She also was allegedly strangled on several occasions.⚖️ Fortunately, Merike has been contacted for legal assistance.If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This FormCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponTo uphold the lawwithout fear or favour?All Police are terroristsAn act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wickedThere are no good cops.-Dr. Robert HiggsTerrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out."Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. ""Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt.""Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)NPAS INTIMIDATIONPOLICE HARASSMENT