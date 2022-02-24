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Pfizer's Butt Slut Strikes Vaxx Mandates Remain After Four GOP Senators Skip Vote
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161 views • February 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Vaccine mandates could have been a thing of the past had four GOP Senators shown up to vote. Last week, Lindsey Graham along with three other Republican U.S. Senators failed to vote against the resolution to defund vaccine mandates in the United States. Lauren Witzke joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the Big Pharma stranglehold on U.S. politicians.
Proof Lindsey Graham is bought and paid for by Big Pharma:
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/com_rcvd/C00364505/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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https://rumble.com/vvlgnh-pfizers-butt-slut-strikes-vaxx-mandates-remain-after-four-gop-senators-skip.html
Vaccine mandates could have been a thing of the past had four GOP Senators shown up to vote. Last week, Lindsey Graham along with three other Republican U.S. Senators failed to vote against the resolution to defund vaccine mandates in the United States. Lauren Witzke joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the Big Pharma stranglehold on U.S. politicians.
Proof Lindsey Graham is bought and paid for by Big Pharma:
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/com_rcvd/C00364505/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
https://rumble.com/vvlgnh-pfizers-butt-slut-strikes-vaxx-mandates-remain-after-four-gop-senators-skip.html
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