BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PSALM 119 PART 021

Psa 119:25 ד (Dalet) I lie prostrate in the dust; revive me, in keeping with your word. Psa 119:26 I told you of my ways, and you answered me; teach me your laws. Psa 119:27 Make me understand the way of your precepts, and I will meditate on your wonders. Psa 119:28 I am melting away from anxiety and grief; renew my strength, in keeping with your word. Psa 119:29 Keep deceitful ways far from me, and favor me with your Torah. Psa 119:30 I choose the way of trust; I set your rulings [before me]. Psa 119:31 I cling to your instruction; Adonai, don't let me be put to shame! Psa 119:32 I will run the way of your mitzvot, for you have broadened my understanding.

KEY: How does this teach, convict, correct, train.

