🎵 The Golden Hours

(Style: Nostalgic Folk-Pop Ballad) [Intro] (Delicate, circular fingerpicked acoustic guitar in a major key. A warm, woody upright bass enters after two bars, sliding gently between notes.) [Verse 1] (Guitar continues; soft piano enters, hitting single, resonant low notes on the downbeat) A house on the hill, where the summer air stilled With a memory so vivid and clear A kitchen of laughter, the rafters all filled With the magic of banishing fear My father, a man with a steady, kind hand Kept his treasures in velvet and glass Gifts from a son in a faraway land While the long shadows fell on the grass [Chorus] (Light percussion: a soft brush on a snare. Vocal harmonies stack on the second line) Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize Taken in the night right before our very eyes Gifts from his first son, a token of love Sent with a prayer from the heavens above (Subtle electric guitar arpeggios with a light shimmer effect) [Verse 2] (The arrangement fills out; the piano plays melodic counter-lines) The son worked for Boeing, where the silver birds fly Sending time home in boxes of gold Marking the years as the seasons drifted by With a story in every watch told A link to the past in a mechanical hum From the dusk ‘til the rising of dawn But the silence is heavy, the ticking is done Now that the treasure is gone [Chorus] (Fuller sound; layered "oohs" in the background) Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize Taken in the night right before our very eyes Gifts from his first son, a token of love Sent with a prayer from the heavens above [Bridge] (The guitar drops back. A gentle string quartet enters, swelling with a melancholy cello line. In the background, a "clockwork" percussion rhythm—woodblocks and rim clicks—echoes a ticking motif) The ticking of time is a sound now so faint A memory of loss, like a beautiful complaint But the gold in his heart, and the bond that we knew Is worth more than the treasure... It's more than the treasure, it’s true. [Guitar Solo / Instrumental Break] (A melodic, clean electric guitar solo, mirroring the vocal melody of the chorus, backed by the sweeping strings) [Outro] (The drums and strings drop away. Only the acoustic guitar remains, played even more softly) Two hundred gold watches... A million-dollar prize... (Vocals become a soft whisper) Sent with a prayer... From the heavens above. (The guitar plays one final, slow arpeggio. The "ticking" woodblock gives one last beat, then fades into silence.)