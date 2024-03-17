Jeremiah The Prophet Became The Patriarch of Ireland

Jeremiah's story began in the Holy Lands, but it ended in Ireland. March 17 actually honors him, NOT an imposter Catholic.
Find out: "Jeremiah and Saint Patrick"
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/jahtruth/jeremiah-and-saint-patrick/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.