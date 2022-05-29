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Health & Truth Summit: Media Manipulation & Control (11 June 2022)
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15 views • May 29, 2022
I am excited to be speaking at the Health & Truth Summit on Media Manipulation & Control in Motherwell, Scotland on Saturday 11 June 2022. My presentation will investigate the credibility of the claims used to market the experimental COVID-19 genetic vaccines.
A limited number of all day in-person (£10) and live stream (£7) tickets are still available at Eventbrite. Please visit healthandtruth.org for all the details.
Other speakers include Pastor John-William Noble from Grace Baptist Church, David Clews from Unity News Network, Graham Crawford from the Light Paper and former editor of Scottish weekly newspapers, and David Scott from UK Column News.
There will be an opportunity for conference delegates to put their questions to the speakers during the afternoon panel discussion. Attendees of this conference will also have time to meet the speakers and other delegates.
A limited number of all day in-person (£10) and live stream (£7) tickets are still available at Eventbrite. Please visit healthandtruth.org for all the details.
Other speakers include Pastor John-William Noble from Grace Baptist Church, David Clews from Unity News Network, Graham Crawford from the Light Paper and former editor of Scottish weekly newspapers, and David Scott from UK Column News.
There will be an opportunity for conference delegates to put their questions to the speakers during the afternoon panel discussion. Attendees of this conference will also have time to meet the speakers and other delegates.
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