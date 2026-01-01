BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rampant Government Fraud, Theft, Corruption and Wars With Your Money: What Can YOU Do About it NOW?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
189 views • 1 day ago

TRILLIONS wasted by the Federal Government due to fraud, theft, corruption, & wars year after year. No real investigations of the massive fraud happens. No meaningful consequences for any Government officials who participate and create or allow this fraud and theft of your money. No accountability for the officials who approved it or the bad actors who exploited it. Are you tired of this never ending cycle? What can YOU do about it?

Today, we give you a glimpse of the insurmountable fraud, theft, and corruption that takes place in the Federal Government everyday here in America, with YOUR hard-earned money. We also clearly show how YOU can fight back TODAY by ending the funding of our corrupt Government and saving money for your own FAMILY instead legally and safely.

Millions of modern-day Founding Fathers are already saying NO to Government overreach, waste, fraud, and corruption by not filing and paying Federal Income Taxes legally and safely by going to FreedomLawSchool.org to learn how 99% of Americans, like you, are NOT LEGALLY OBLIGATED to pay Federal Income Tax in the first place!

You can access our ‘Statutory Reference Hub’, which provides direct definitions and quotations from the United States Code & the United States Supreme Court, along with source links, here:

https://www.freedomlawschool.org/statutory-reference-hub

income taxirsgovernmentfraudtheft
