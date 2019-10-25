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Who Are The Armies Coming Out Of Heaven with Jesus In Revelation 19;14?
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24 views • October 25, 2019
For decades we have been told by those espousing the Pre-tribulation Rapture doctrine that the 'armies of Heaven' with Jesus at his Return in Revelation 19:14 are a previously raptured Church returning with Christ at the Second Coming.
The claim is that if a resurrected and glorified Church is 'coming out' of Heaven with Jesus at this time then they had to have 'gone in' to Heaven in a previous event - thus supposedly proving the rapture does not happen at the Second Coming.
But, as this video clearly shows, there is absolutely NO basis for this wayward claim of 'pre-trib proof' in Rev. 19:14! It's just more 'pre-trib proof' that is no proof at all!
ALSO NOTE: In Revelation 19:7 it says the marriage of the Lamb IS come. Present tense! We see in this chapter the marriage IS now come and the Bride has now made herself ready. And then we see the Groom coming out of Heaven (with all the Holy angels) to receive his Bride. The pre-trib theory is completely out of accord with this description of Church being joined unto our Lord at the Second Coming!
The claim is that if a resurrected and glorified Church is 'coming out' of Heaven with Jesus at this time then they had to have 'gone in' to Heaven in a previous event - thus supposedly proving the rapture does not happen at the Second Coming.
But, as this video clearly shows, there is absolutely NO basis for this wayward claim of 'pre-trib proof' in Rev. 19:14! It's just more 'pre-trib proof' that is no proof at all!
ALSO NOTE: In Revelation 19:7 it says the marriage of the Lamb IS come. Present tense! We see in this chapter the marriage IS now come and the Bride has now made herself ready. And then we see the Groom coming out of Heaven (with all the Holy angels) to receive his Bride. The pre-trib theory is completely out of accord with this description of Church being joined unto our Lord at the Second Coming!
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