Konami Krazy Racers (2001, Game Boy Advance)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Konami Krazy Racers (known as Konami Wai Wai Racing Advance, コナミ ワイワイレーシング アドバンス, in Japan) is a racing game developed and published by Konami. It was later rereleased as a WiiU download title.
The game is a kart racing game similar to Mario Kart. Like Super Mario Kart or Mario Kart - Super Circuit, the game uses a third-person perspective, with the racers being bitmaps and the track a giant bitmap which scaled and rotated to display movement. Konami Krazy Racers features 12 characters from various Konami franchises to choose from, and 16 different courses.
Konami Krazy Racers has a single race mode, a tournament mode, a 2 player vs. mode, a time attack mode and a mini battle mode. In order to unlock new courses and tournaments, you need to obtain higher driving licences. To get a licence, you need to win a certain tournament, and then pass several tests. The test contain of challenges like a time trial race or a duel race against another character.
You can accelerate, break, jump and use items. There is no drifting. Items are obstained randomly be picking up a Pop'n Twinbee bell during the race, or buying them in a shop before the race. The money needed to buy items can be collected on the courses.