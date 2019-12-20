Exclusive! Dems/Deep State Plan to Remove Trump Via the SCOTUS Revealed - FULL SHOW 12/19/19

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Published on Dec 20, 2019
From sources & deep research, Infowars has reverse engineered the globalist plan to remove Trump during the Senate trial by triggering a national emergency. Democrats have a long-shot plan to remove the president via a civil emergency to bypass the Senate.
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