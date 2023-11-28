Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE CRUCIFIXION OF CHRIST LUKE 23:26-56
channel image
Calvary Melbourne Australia
105 Subscribers
3 views
Published 21 hours ago

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 23:26-56. A man on his way to crucifixion had to carry the beam part of the cross on his back and shoulders. Jesus was weak after the Romans had whipped him. He was so weak that he could not carry it. Simon was a Jew from North Africa. Perhaps he lived in Jerusalem but he was coming home from his work outside the city. Or perhaps he had come to Jerusalem for the Passover. Mark tells us that Simon was ‘the father of Alexander and Rufus’. Alexander and Rufus were well-known Christians. Simon carried the cross and witnessed the crucifixion. He may have become a disciple because of this experience. His sons were later known as Christians in Rome (Mark 15:21).

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christphariseesalmighty god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket