Evidence of Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder by the pharma manufacturers, US Department of Defense (DOD), US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) by Alexandra (Sasha) Latypova.COVID “vaccines” are weapons – according to secretive yet official policies of the US government.

This video is a must-watch.

Sasha Latypova dives deep into the legal and administrative side of US COVID policies, based on publicly available materials.

The video starts with Catherine Austin Fitts introducing Sasha Latypova and Meryl Nass, who joined a subsequent discussion. Sasha then summarizes the state of the evidence on COVID vaccines: they are toxic by design, they lack safety and efficacy. Manufacturing standards are lousy, and policy malignant (3:00). These observations raise the question:

1. Why has there been no remedial action by the regulators or the courts? (4:30)

Sasha’s answer is startling: regulators and courts have not taken action, because the COVID vaccines are not merely covered by Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), but are also classified as “military countermeasures.” She then explains the critical legal rules involving EUA countermeasures in detail (7:30):

• 21 USC 360bbb-3(k): Use of EUA countermeasures “shall not be considered to constitute a clinical investigation,” and therefore, “are not subject to FDA regulation.” This law is even cited in the FDA’s own draft guidance, which means that the FDA is fully aware that it has no legal competence in this case.

• 21 USC 360bbb-3(c): EUA countermeasures issued at HHS Secretary's discretion are NOT required to meet any of the standards which conventionally regulate pharmaceutical products.

Sasha says that all the interactions between the vaccine manufacturers and the FDA have no legal relevance at all – “vaccine development and approval is a performance art and voluntary.”

2. Who really sets the rules for the vaccine roll-out? (11:30)

According to Sasha, the National Security Council (NSC) is in charge of the COVID Policy, not the public health-related agencies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) leads the federal pandemic response, not HHS. The HHS mainly plays an information and propaganda role, “pretending that they are doing something over which they don't have the authority.”

3. Who is REALLY developing and manufacturing these injections? (13:30)

Sasha asserts that NSC, DOD, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) are in charge, not the Pharma companies. She concludes with some hard-hitting statements:

"BARDA also was very proud of being able to accelerate the clinical development by breaking the law."

“BARDA alone took over the entire pharmaceutical industry in the United States.”

"COVID-19 Injections are weapons intended to harm."

Alexandra LATYPOVA is a serial entrepreneur and a founder of iCardiac Technologies. For her work regarding COVID vaccines, please visit https://sashalatypova.substack.com/