© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Detoxing, the 7 Phases of Toxicity, & Sweating with Richway's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
9 views • 24 hours ago

Video going over the "7 Phases of Toxicity" by https://RichwayAndFujiBio.com Biomat distributor, Danny Tseng, of both https://Bio-mats.com/danny &

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng . View clinical studies at: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat & https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer


To view a list of ~40 Reasons to become a global Richway Biomat distributor on my T.E.A.M. (together everyone achieves more!), visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway


To see if Richway's products are a great fit for you, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation


If you're highly entrepreneurial or are a healthcare professional with 1 or more brick-and-mortar locations that can easily afford USD$2,050 for the Biomat Pro -- and would like to schedule a complimentary 15-minute product demonstration by lying-down on my 1-inch thick Biomat if you're willing to come to my Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA condo -- leave me a voicemail at my voice, only #s below:

1+786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 with 3 to 5 dates & times that you're free to stop by:

7081 Environ Blvd

Lauderhill, FL 33319


Contact me if you'd like to order 1 or more physical copies of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" (that's no longer in print) shipped to you, have questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:


Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

cell: 305.297.9360

toll-free: 1+800.250.8976

[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]

Videoconference join link: tinyurl.com/join1HOGzoom


Or contact Richway's #1 distributor & my upline sponsor, Ron Guerra: [email protected]

m: 303.915.7707


For discounts of up to 40% if you pre-pay for 100 or more, each, of select Richway items, contact Richway's Co-Founder, Calvin Kim, in HI: [email protected] m: (808) 382-8816 & tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.

Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching to see if we'd be a great fit & since I can only work with 5 people at a time to coach to ca$h-flow ~$30,000 to over $1M/MONTH, and leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission since I do not check emails regularly.


Learn about THE FOUNDATION for physical & mental health by understanding & obeying Circadian (& Ultradian & Infradian) Rhythms and Biology (aka: Chronobiology) by visiting any of the following: tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies or tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

To learn all about the harms of invisible, non-native/man-made electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs), 5G/6G!, radio frequencies, electromagnetic radiation, etc., visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

View more great, meaningful, life/health/$$$/time/planet/humanity-$aving, and value-added videos on my other channels listed below:

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

https://www.youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney

https://www.YouTube.com/@DannyZen2 – future home of my “HowToDieOfNothing.com – BEYOND Bulletproof Health” podcast

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid &/or

https://www.youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


https://Brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy


https://www.youtube.com/@FLenergyAndSun

https://www.youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

https://Brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies

https://www.youtube.com/@DrawdownNow

Keywords
glyphosateroundupgmomonsantobayerstephanie seneffgmo foodstoxic legacy
