When Someone Tells You Who They Are, Believe Them

A while back Elon Musk seemed to let his mask slip when he perceived people on 𝕏 to have disrespected his stance on a certain type of immigration into the United States. He banned some 𝕏 users, threatened others that his algorithm would hound them, and removed user’s Blue Check marks.

Musk showed that he didn’t do free speech when it disagreed with his beliefs and opinions.

Beware in case Trump is building a Technate in North America. Elon Musk as a TechnoKing might not actually be a nice person to have a say in how this Technate is ruled.