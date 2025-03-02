Russian units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated two villages at once in their task area, Skudnoye and Burlatskoye in South of Donetsk were captured as a result of active offensive actions with both tanks and drones, clearing the villages north and northwest of Velyka Novosilka from Ukrainian troops. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on March 1, 2025, showing scenes of the liberation of the villages by the Vostok Group of the 5th Armored Brigade and the Assault Detachment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division, continuing their advance deep into the Ukrainian defenses. The Vostok Group supporting the assault troops, this time tanks and drones attacked strong points, firing points and places where the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was concentrated.

During the offensive, since yesterday the crew of the T-80BV tank fired ammunition with precise fire, destroying a camouflaged NATO-made ammunition depot, the Defense Ministry reported. The Ukrainian personnel working in the site were also killed by a powerful explosion of ammunition while reducing enemy supplies. In addition to tanks, drone operators from the 36th Army special forces, part of the Vostok Group, flying their FPV drones, weakened Ukrainian positions in this critical sector, allowing Russian assault groups to advance in Skudnoye, and to a depth of 350 meters in Burlatskoye. The impact of the strikes was documented, with Russian FPV hitting several Ukrainian positions in houses, destroying them. Another drones did not allow Ukrainian units to gain a foothold outside their bases, quickly pursuing and clearing them as shown in the Defense Ministry footage. At a separate position, drone operators discovered a German Leopard tank, and an FPV arrived there to reduce the number of Leopards.

The capture of these villages strengthened Russian territorial gains and improved the logistics routes for further operations. The next goal was to advance to the settlement of Komar, taking advantage of the difficult situation in Ukrainian services amid ongoing fighting in the surrounding area. A Russian source reported that the Russian Armed Forces liberated two villages and eliminated up to 1,015 Ukrainian soldiers on the last day of the fighting. Meanwhile last Sunday, according to former Pentagon chief adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor informed that the Ukrainian forces has suffered more than one million casualties. He further explained that around 1.2 to 1.5 million soldiers died in vain!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/