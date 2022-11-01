Children's Philadelphia Giving Double Mastectomies To Children

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"Dr. Dowshen, co-director of the Gender Clinic at Children's Philadelphia, says children as young as 14 can get double mastectomies and that age is just a number.
For infertility issues from cross-sex hormones & puberty blockers, she explains that some children can already know they don’t want kids"
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