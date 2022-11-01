Create New Account
Children's Philadelphia Giving Double Mastectomies To Children
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 22 days ago

"Dr. Dowshen, co-director of the Gender Clinic at  Children's Philadelphia, says children as young as 14 can get double mastectomies and that age is just a number.

For infertility issues from cross-sex hormones & puberty blockers, she explains that some children can already know they don’t want kids"

