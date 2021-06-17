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Over The Target Podcast Episode 26 DS In Full Panic Mode!
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10 views • June 17, 2021
In this episode I discuss the audit and potential false flags or DS narrative shifts. The DS players are targeting patriotic Americans as "extremists but their words and actions will have little effect as their narrative is falling apart in the public eye!
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You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776
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