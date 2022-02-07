America Folded

The current U.S. administration needs a poker lesson from Kenny Rogers – know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em. They just folded, empowering enemies and shifting the whole world stage. This is a clear warning for America and has intriguing implications for Christians.Join our Telegram ChannelKingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie LouLink:t.me/MarjorieLouMUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audibleand at your favorite bookstoreFREE COURSES for Christians!Courses mentioned in this Podcast-“Thriving in Troubled Times”“Brainwashed”Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author