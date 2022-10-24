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Dr Wolf speaks after facing widespread criticism for Covid
research linking women's health problems.
https://rumble.com/v1pjlmh-dr-wolf-speaks-after-facing-widespread-criticism-for-covid-research-linking.html
The second section of an interview recorded over two days October 5th, 2022.
The Rick Steyn program on GB News continues to find some more straight answers about the plandemic and Dr Wolf provides the truth.
Part 1 is here:-
https://rumble.com/v1pjktl-dr-naomi-wolf-says-she-was-denounced-after-linking-womens-health-problems-w.html
Original Source:-
https://youtu.be/z9HrJs792wY
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Dr Naomi Wolf, joins Mark Steyn, GB News